LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-06-18
LONDON, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 June:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 2.42% to $2179.00, copper price down by 4.28% to $6837.00, lead price down by 0.94% to $2419.50, nickel price down by 4.79% to $14615.00, tin price down by 1.88% to $20375.00, zinc price down by 4.03% to $3023.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 0.31% to $80250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
