“Many others involved” – Prosecutor General on suspects in MP Manvel Grigoryan’s investigation

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Others suspects are under investigation mid the ongoing probe concerning Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan, the former general who is suspected in grand larceny and illegal possession of firearms.

Prosecutor General of Armenia Arthur Davtyan said that the other suspects will soon be questioned.

“There are individuals who are under nvestigaiton at the moment. The information we have prove that many people are involved,” he said.

Davtyan said that certain famly members of the MP have also been involved in certain actions of the lawmaker.

Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan, a former general who chairs the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union, a paramilitary organization, was arrested on June 16 by national security service in his hometown of Ejmiatsin (Vagharshapat).

The lawmaker from the Republican Party faction is suspected in embezzling military supplies and illegal possession of firearms. Upon searching the compound of Grigoryan, agents found huge amounts of military weapons and ammunition and supplies, including donated food and clothing which was meant to be sent to soldiers in Artsakh back in 2016. The donated supplies even include letters written by schoolchildren during the days of the April War of 2016.

The Prosecutor General requested an extraordinary sitting of the parliament to take place to strip the MP of parliamentary immunity, in order to keep him in pre-trial custody.

The MP has denied any wrongdoing, and in a letter sent to the Speaker said he will restore his reputation, and called on his colleagues to strip him of immunity since “he has no desire to obstruct the investigation”.

A private zoo and a large car collection were also found during the search of the compound.

On June 19, the parliament voted to strip the MP of immunity and approved launching criminal proceedings.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan