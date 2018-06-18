National Security Service doesn’t carry out repressions, never will - says boss

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Director of the National Security Service Arthur Vanetsyan assures that his structure doesn’t carry out repressions and it will not allow it to happen.

“No other homes of other individuals, high ranking military officials will be searched as long as there are no specific facts and information. If necessary facts exist, then no matter if they are high ranking officials or ordinary citizens, they will get the same treatment. We never go anywhere without tactical information, the credibility of which doesn’t cause doubt for us,” he said.

Vanetsyan said the NSS specifies everything beforehand, and if they begin to act it means the case will have a definite judicial conclusion.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan