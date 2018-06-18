Bulgaria ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The parliament of Bulgaria ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on June 13th, the Bulgarian Embassy in Yerevan said on Facebook.

“Thus, the currently presiding over the EU Council Bulgaria, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement. We look forward to working with our Armenian partners on its implementation”, the embassy said on Facebook.

CEPA was signed in late 2017 in Brussles. The document has since been ratified by the parliaments of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. The Armenian parliament ratified it on April 11, 2018.

On June 7, 2018, Poland’s Sejm – the lower house of parliament, also ratified the agreement.

