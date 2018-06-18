Prosecutor General files motion to strip MP Manvel Grigoryan of immunity

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Two days after the arrest of Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan in suspicion of illegal acquisition and possession of firearms, the Prosecutor General’s office has filed a motion on stripping the lawmaker of immunity, the Prosecutor General’s office said.

On June 17, Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan transferred the investigation from the national security service to the special investigations service. He also tasked to form a task force from detectives of both services.

The Prosecutor General’s office said the investigation has revealed sufficient evidence implicating Manvel Grigoryan.

Thus, the Prosecutor General applied to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to request the parliament on behalf of the government to convene an extraordinary sitting to debate the motion.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan