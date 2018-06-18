Ejmiatsin Mayor steps down
YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Ejmiatsin Karen Grigoryan has resigned.
“I, Karen Grigoryan, am voluntarily resigning”, he said on Facebook.
Karen Grigoryan is the son of MP Manvel Grigoryan, the former general who was arrested by national security service agents on June 16.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 09:09 Ejmiatsin Mayor steps down
- 06.17-22:42 Ejmiatsin’s Arthur Asatryan aka Don Pipo, four bodyguards arrested in suspicion of kidnapping
- 06.17-22:29 Agents discover arsenal, private zoo, car collection at arrested MP’s compound
- 06.17-09:12 Ombudsman visits arrested Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan in jail
- 06.16-23:18 “Situation is threatening to become uncontrollable” – Ejmiatsin Mayor requests PM’s assistance in unrest
- 06.16-22:38 Deputy Speaker of Parliament, HHK faction leader visit arrested lawmaker
- 06.16-22:11 Republican Party faction expresses concern over MP’s arrest
- 06.16-20:17 Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visits Artsakh military positions with President Bako Sahakyan
- 06.16-20:09 URGENT: Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan arrested by National Security Service, Speaker immediately notified
- 06.16-17:49 BREAKING NEWS: Republican Party faction MP escorted away by national security agents in Ejmiatsin
- 06.16-16:49 Two dead in Russia private plane crash
- 06.16-16:42 First Caspian red deer fawn born in Armenian national park after re-introduction
- 06.16-16:10 Two intoxicated Azerbaijanis attack American off-duty soldier in Lithuania
- 06.16-16:05 Mkhitaryan signs autographs in Yerevan toy store, promotes MickiToy
- 06.16-15:27 PM Pashinyan visits new church in Artsakh with President Sahakyan
- 06.16-15:19 National security agents detain prominent businessman Arthur Asatryan, aka Don Pipo
- 06.16-15:15 Three killed in China rescue chopper crash
- 06.16-14:42 MLR in Armenia-based insurance companies drops, says healthcare minister
- 06.16-14:39 Small-town pharmacy reportedly bombed, no injuries
- 06.16-14:02 Army colonel suspected in racketeering
- 06.16-13:59 Culture minister personally visits prominent actor Yervand Manaryan in hospital
- 06.16-13:37 Ejmiatsin Mayor invites protesters to “shake hands”
- 06.16-13:23 Healthcare ministry probes likelihood of zoonosis in Yerevan Zoo
- 06.16-13:21 Henrikh Mkhitaryan launches official website
- 06.16-13:17 Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire 250 times in one week
- 06.16-12:42 Clouds to stick around through next week
- 06.16-12:39 Minor found hanged in southern Armenia
- 06.16-12:17 National security agents “carry out actions” in Etchmiatsin city, general Manvel Grigoryan’s home searched
- 06.16-12:12 PM Nikol Pashinyan departs for Artsakh
- 06.16-11:52 Missing woman found inside giant python in Indonesia
- 06.16-11:33 Kim Kardashian for US President? ‘Never say never’, says Mrs. West
- 06.16-11:32 Police detain suspect in Yerevan subway tear gas incident
- 06.16-11:09 European Stocks - 15-06-18
- 06.16-11:08 US stocks down - 15-06-18
- 06.16-11:07 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-06-18
13:21, 06.12.2018
Viewed 3523 times “Football is played with the head, not with body or legs” – Mkhitaryan when asked to compare Xavi and Ronaldo
16:11, 06.11.2018
Viewed 1951 times President Sarkissian meets with TUMO founders
10:16, 06.15.2018
Viewed 1664 times "Cello is an instrument of love" - Denmark's Jonathan Swensen after winning 14th Aram Khachaturian International Competition in Yerevan
16:42, 06.13.2018
Viewed 1559 times Huh? Turkey’s foreign minister says he is also Azerbaijan’s FM
13:21, 06.16.2018
Viewed 1538 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan launches official website