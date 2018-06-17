Ombudsman visits arrested Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan in jail

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan visited arrested Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan in the NSS detention facility at night, the Ombudsman’s office said.

The Ombudsman had a private conversation with the lawmaker, documents relating the case have been studied and the conditions of detention have been inspected. Health condition and medical aid issues were also studied. A number of issues have been raised, which have been solved on the spot.

The Member of Parliament did not present complaints regarding the conditions of his detention or treatment by officers. Based on the question of the MP’s attorney, the detention facility said it will ensure Grigoryan’s medical examination by his own preferred doctor, if needed.

The Ombudsman’s staff is also in contact with MP Grigoryan’s attorneys. A discussion procedure has been initiated in the Ombudsman’s office for taking necessary steps within the framework of lawful powers.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan