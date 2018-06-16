Deputy Speaker of Parliament, HHK faction leader visit arrested lawmaker
YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Republican Party (HHK) Vice President, chairman of the parliamentary committee of foreign affairs, says that the Deputy Speaker of Parliament and the HHK faction head are visiting arrested MP Manvel Grigoryan.
“Deputy Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov and HHK [Republican Party] faction leader Vahram Baghdasaryan are in the National Security Service at this moment to see Manvel Grigoryan”, Ashotyan said on Facebook.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 06.16-22:38 Deputy Speaker of Parliament, HHK faction leader visit arrested lawmaker
- 06.16-22:11 Republican Party faction expresses concern over MP’s arrest
- 06.16-20:17 Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visits Artsakh military positions with President Bako Sahakyan
- 06.16-20:09 URGENT: Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan arrested by National Security Service, Speaker immediately notified
- 06.16-17:49 BREAKING NEWS: Republican Party faction MP escorted away by national security agents in Ejmiatsin
- 06.16-16:49 Two dead in Russia private plane crash
- 06.16-16:42 First Caspian red deer fawn born in Armenian national park after re-introduction
- 06.16-16:10 Two intoxicated Azerbaijanis attack American off-duty soldier in Lithuania
- 06.16-16:05 Mkhitaryan signs autographs in Yerevan toy store, promotes MickiToy
- 06.16-15:27 PM Pashinyan visits new church in Artsakh with President Sahakyan
- 06.16-15:19 National security agents detain prominent businessman Arthur Asatryan, aka Don Pipo
- 06.16-15:15 Three killed in China rescue chopper crash
- 06.16-14:42 MLR in Armenia-based insurance companies drops, says healthcare minister
- 06.16-14:39 Small-town pharmacy reportedly bombed, no injuries
- 06.16-14:02 Army colonel suspected in racketeering
- 06.16-13:59 Culture minister personally visits prominent actor Yervand Manaryan in hospital
- 06.16-13:37 Ejmiatsin Mayor invites protesters to “shake hands”
- 06.16-13:23 Healthcare ministry probes likelihood of zoonosis in Yerevan Zoo
- 06.16-13:21 Henrikh Mkhitaryan launches official website
- 06.16-13:17 Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire 250 times in one week
- 06.16-12:42 Clouds to stick around through next week
- 06.16-12:39 Minor found hanged in southern Armenia
- 06.16-12:17 National security agents “carry out actions” in Etchmiatsin city, general Manvel Grigoryan’s home searched
- 06.16-12:12 PM Nikol Pashinyan departs for Artsakh
- 06.16-11:52 Missing woman found inside giant python in Indonesia
- 06.16-11:33 Kim Kardashian for US President? ‘Never say never’, says Mrs. West
- 06.16-11:32 Police detain suspect in Yerevan subway tear gas incident
- 06.16-11:09 European Stocks - 15-06-18
- 06.16-11:08 US stocks down - 15-06-18
- 06.16-11:07 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-06-18
- 06.16-11:06 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 15-06-18
- 06.16-11:05 Oil Prices Down - 15-06-18
- 06.16-11:00 EXCLUSIVE: Legendary maestro Krzysztof Penderecki sits down with ARMENPRESS
- 06.15-22:23 Nikol Pashinyan announces there are no “dark corners” in his relations with Putin
- 06.15-22:11 Russian gas price is exclusive for Armenia, but Armenia will negotiate for more exclusive tariff - PM Pashinyan
13:21, 06.12.2018
Viewed 3357 times “Football is played with the head, not with body or legs” – Mkhitaryan when asked to compare Xavi and Ronaldo
16:11, 06.11.2018
Viewed 1762 times President Sarkissian meets with TUMO founders
12:23, 06.09.2018
Viewed 1517 times Armenian side allows Azerbaijani civilians to pay short visit to graveyard of Gunnut
15:39, 06.09.2018
Viewed 1485 times Armenia extradites 4 convicts to Iran
16:03, 06.09.2018
Viewed 1428 times Armenian soldier injured by Azerbaijani shooting taken to Yerevan with critical but stable health condition