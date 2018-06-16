Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 June

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, HHK faction leader visit arrested lawmaker


YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Republican Party (HHK) Vice President, chairman of the parliamentary committee of foreign affairs, says that the Deputy Speaker of Parliament and the HHK faction head are visiting arrested MP Manvel Grigoryan.

“Deputy Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov and HHK [Republican Party] faction leader Vahram Baghdasaryan are in the National Security Service at this moment to see Manvel Grigoryan”, Ashotyan said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




