MLR in Armenia-based insurance companies drops, says healthcare minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. The loss ratio (medical loss ratio, or MLR) of Armenia-based insurance companies amounted 88,5% in 2017, while the figure for this year’s first five months is lower, ranging from 79-85% among different companies, healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan says.

The minister says the decrease of the MLR isn’t too good for the government because the money stays at the insurance companies, whereas it could’ve been spent for healthcare.

He brought forward two options for increasing the MLR – either to decrease insurance fees or to render more services as part of the social benefit package.

He said experts from WHO have been invited for assistance.

