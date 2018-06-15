Armenia’s Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation issues

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan held a meeting on June 14 with US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills.

Avinyan’s office said the US Ambassador congratulated the Deputy PM on being appointed to office and mentioned that they are ready to assist the economic and political reforms of the new government and that the improvements of the business and investment environment will help to attract greater numbers of American companies who already see the existing potential in Armenia.

The Deputy PM and the US Ambassador discussed a number of issues relating to bilateral cooperation, including the continuity of investment and grant projects and the need to convey incentives in the infrastructure and tax systems.

The sides discussed Armenia’s competitive for the Millennium Challenge project’s new agreement. The US Ambassador said he will touch upon the issue soon.

The US Ambassador also attached importance to the continuity of Lydian Armenia’s activities, as a major international investment project. The Deputy PM assured that the government will carry out unbiased studies in the mining sector in terms of international and state standards and that these inspections should be organized in all enterprises in a transparent and trustworthy format. He said enterprises in line with standards will be protected by the government.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan