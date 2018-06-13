Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-06-18

YEREVAN, 13 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.54 drams to 482.68 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.78 drams to 567.63 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 7.67 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.25 drams to 643.99 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 0.79 drams to 20153.13 drams. Silver price вup by 1.41 drams to 261.56 drams. Platinum price вup by 15.33 drams to 14075.3 drams.