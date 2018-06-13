Azerbaijan plans to boost defense spending

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani government has decided to increase its defense and security spending from 2 billion 739 million manat to 2 billion 905 million manat, Azerbaijani media said.

The parliamentary debates over the 2018 budget will take place in the Azerbaijani parliament on June 28 and June 29.

