Azerbaijan plans to boost defense spending
YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani government has decided to increase its defense and security spending from 2 billion 739 million manat to 2 billion 905 million manat, Azerbaijani media said.
The parliamentary debates over the 2018 budget will take place in the Azerbaijani parliament on June 28 and June 29.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 17:34 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-06-18
- 17:32 Asian Stocks - 13-06-18
- 17:10 Azerbaijan plans to boost defense spending
- 17:05 Former defense minister questioned in white-collar crime case
- 16:42 Huh? Turkey’s foreign minister says he is also Azerbaijan’s FM
- 16:23 Artsakh’s president holds meeting with Armenian counterpart
- 16:15 Russian prankster duo once again pretend to be Armenian PM in prank call targeting OSCE Secretary General, according to Russian media
- 15:46 National champ, coach named new president of wrestling federation of Armenia
- 15:34 PM appoints new adviser
- 15:29 2018 FIFA World Cup mascot Zabivaka greets Armenian Prime Minister in Moscow airport, plays ball
- 15:13 Jirayr Sefilyan released on signature bond, sentence cut in half
- 15:06 Not an everyday encounter: Tourists run into President Armen Sarkissian in ancient monastery in Artsakh
- 14:55 NSS agents call in cargo truck to transport pile of evidence from Yerevan City Hall in ongoing probe
- 14:32 Azerbaijan doesn’t pull back heavy military build-up since April, says Artsakh
- 14:08 From ballet to rock ‘n’ roll – Armenia’s First Lady reveals dance and music taste
- 14:01 Two Hungarian citizens involved in car crash in Armenian countryside
- 13:48 Deputy Speaker of Parliament responds to Azerbaijani counterpart’s threats to launch war
- 13:13 Russia renews timber, unprocessed wood land export permit to Armenia
- 12:47 NSS probes bribery-related report involving Yerevan City Hall officials, agents raid offices
- 12:38 Lawmakers reject Elizaveta Danielyan’s candidacy for Constitutional Court judge
- 12:25 With 10 contracts signed, Tavush Investment Forum proven to be effective
- 12:25 PM justifies keeping mandatory pension system citing jeopardy issues
- 12:21 Armenia’s Pashinyan has first meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
- 12:13 2018 Aurora Prize Laureate Kyaw Hla Aung added to the Chronicles of Aurora
- 12:07 Glendale CA renames stretch of Maryland Ave. to Artsakh Ave. in homage
- 11:52 National Security Service agents “carry out actions” in Yerevan City Hall
- 11:50 Armenian Prime Minister to attend FIFA World Cup opening, first match in Moscow
- 11:26 Turkey releases two suspects in Hrant Dink murder case
- 11:21 Georgia arrests ethnic Azerbaijani mayor
- 11:10 Confirmation vote for CC judge kicks off
- 10:58 Armenia welcomes Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting
- 10:44 LIVE: Constitutional Court judge nominee to face confirmation vote in parliament
- 10:37 Mkhitaryan to sign autographs in Yerevan promo event for own Mickitoy
- 10:22 WATCH: President Trump showed Kim Jong Un this Hollywood-style video to pitch him on peace
- 09:58 Macedonia reaches name change deal with Greece
20:03, 06.08.2018
Viewed 124331 times Alexander Lapshin claims Azerbaijan might be behind ‘suicide’ of CNN’s Anthony Bourdain for Artsakh episode of Parts Unknown
17:25, 06.08.2018
Viewed 2543 times ‘So moved to be in Armenia at last’: Samantha Power visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
13:21, 06.12.2018
Viewed 2345 times “Football is played with the head, not with body or legs” – Mkhitaryan when asked to compare Xavi and Ronaldo
20:27, 06.08.2018
Viewed 1739 times Azerbaijani people deprived of their constitutional right to freely and independently decide their own fate – Artsakh MFA
11:21, 06.07.2018
Viewed 1735 times Diaspora ministry demotes official to correct erroneous appointment after misinterpreting age- requirement law