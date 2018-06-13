Two Hungarian citizens involved in car crash in Armenian countryside

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Two citizens of Hungary have been involved in a non-lethal car crash in the Armenian countryside.

The driver is said to have lost control of the Opel Zafira vehicle and crashed into a river, emergency services said.

The crash happened at the 149th kilometer of the M2 Yerevan – Meghri highway.

The driver – Laslo Borbeli, 72, and two passengers, Tamaz Ungvari, 53, and Tsrenotsi Nadi Judit, 52, were treated for minor injuries by paramedics.

There was no need to hospitalize the travelers.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan