Armenia’s Pashinyan has first meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America in Yerevan, Armenia, the government’s press service told ARMENPRESS.

The PM attached importance to the role of the co-chairs in the negotiations process of the peaceful settlement of the conflict and expressed conviction that an effective cooperation will be formed.

As this was the first meeting of the Co-Chairs with Pashinyan, the Co-Chairs congratulated the Armenian PM on his election to office and assured that they will make all efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution of the NK conflict.

Pashinyan and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs attached importance to the commitment of the parties to assumed commitments in the direction of a peaceful resolution of the conflict, as well as the need for implementation of the achievements which were reached in the Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva summits.

The Co-Chairs informed the Armenian PM on their upcoming working programs.

The PM reaffirmed Armenia’s readiness to continue efforts for a settlement of the conflict through a negotiated peaceful way with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The sides discussed the actions for forming an atmosphere for advancing the negotiations process and touched upon the situation in the line of contact.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan