Mkhitaryan to sign autographs in Yerevan promo event for own Mickitoy

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the midfielder of London’s Arsenal, will arrive in his hometown of Yerevan from Moscow, where he was as part of the FIFA World Cup 2018, to promote his 'Mickitoy'.

He introduced the interactive 30cm version of himself on June 1 – International Children’s Day.

The toy is already available in stores with a price tag of roughly 24 dollars.

Mkhitaryan will visit a local toy store in downtown Yerevan, called Mankan (Mashtots Avenue), where he will sign autographs and promote his venture.

The toy can speak two languages – Mkhitaryan’s mother tongue Armenian and also English.

The 30cm tall mini-me version of the football star features Mkhitaryan dressed in the Armenian national football kit.

