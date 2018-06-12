PM expects Special Investigative Service to uncover deadly 2008 post-electoral events

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan considers the uncovering of the March 1 events to be one of the most important cases of the Special Investigative Service.

Pashinyan delivered the remarks today while introducing the newly appointed head of the service – Sasun Khachatryan.

“When we say that there are no restrictions, we mean it. And if similar cases existed in the past, which for some political or other subjective or objective reasons didn’t advance, I hope that the detectives will touch upon all those cases under the leadership of the new director proceeding from the goals of ensuring full lawful system in Armenia. One of the most important cases that the Special Investigations Service should uncover is the March 1 crime,” he said.

Earlier on June 8, Pashinyan sacked Vahram Shahinyan from the post of chief of the Special Investigations Service, replacing him with Sasun Khachatryan.

March 1 is a colloquial term referring to the 2008 post electoral developments in Armenia, when mass protests turned violent and claimed 10 lives.

