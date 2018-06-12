Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 June

PM appoints new head of state property management committee


YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan appointed Narek Babayan chairman of the state property management committee, an agency operating under the ministry of economic development and investments.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




