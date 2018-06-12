11 dead in Volga boat collision

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Eleven people were killed when a barge and a crowded catamaran collided in Russia's Volga River on June 11.

Emergency Situations Ministry officials said rescue operations ended on June 12 when searchers found the body of the 11th victim, a woman.

They said five people were rescued after the collision late on June 11 near the city of Volgograd.

Three people are hospitalized.

According to TASS, violation of catamaran maneuvering rules is viewed as one of main possible causes of the emergency on the Volga River, emergency services said.

"According to one of the versions, the master [of twin-hull ship] could breach maneuvering rules, failed to notice the barge and did not make an attempt to avoid the collision," the source said.

Other versions will also be checked, he added.

The catamaran did not have required documents and identification lights, the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport told TASS. "The catamaran is without documents and without identification lights," the agency said.

The owner was at the controls of the catamaran, a representative of regional administration told TASS. "The catamaran was a 12-seater, 16 individuals were on board, and it was controlled by the owner [at the collision time]," the source said.

