Henrikh Mkhitaryan on top three favorites in FIFA World Cup


YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Captain of Armenia’s national football team and midfielder of Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan has held a live Q&A with football fans.

“I think all teams have prepared well. There is no main favorite. But my favorites are three – Spain, France and Argentina,” he said.

Russia is hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




