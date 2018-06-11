Top investigative official resigns

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. President of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Mr. Aghvan Hovsepyan has resigned.

Hovsepyan announced his resignation at a June 11 meeting with the staff of the committee.

“I wanna thank everyone with whom I’ve worked in the legal system for 45 years”, he said.

Hovsepyan was appointed as president of the Investigative Committee in 2014 by then-President Serzh Sargsyan. He had earlier served as Prosecutor General.

“Looking back at the four years, I see and I get convinced that significant cooperated work has been done,” he told the staff today.

He wished success to his successor, although one hasn’t been named yet.

Hovsepyan said he will continue creative, academic, educational and civil activities.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan