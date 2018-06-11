Bakuvian minor fights with mom, jumps down from 11th floor, SURVIVES

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. A 14-year-old girl has attempted to commit suicide by jumping out from the window of the 11th floor after fighting with her mother in Baku, Azerbaijan, according to local media. The girl luckily survived as she landed on top of a parked vehicle.

According to the report, the fight erupted after the mother refused to give her mobile phone to her daughter.

The girl, Fidan Ilham Talibova, is currently in intensive care at a local hospital.

Baku police are investigating the incident.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan