CNN’s Anthony Bourdain, who visited Armenia, found dead in France

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Anthony Bourdain, world-renowned chef, bestselling author and Emmy-winning of CNN’s “Parts Unknown”, has died at the age of 61, Armenpress reports citing CNN.

The cause of the death was suicide.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time”, the network said in a statement.

Bourdain was in France working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN series “Parts Unknown”. His close friend Eric Ripert, the French chef, found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning.

The Armenia episode of CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown has been screened on May 20. SOAD’s Serj Tankian, the Armenian-American rock musician, was Bourdain’s guide while the chef was in Armenia. Bourdain also visited Artsakh as part of the show.

Anthony Bourdain has been included in Azerbaijan’s “black list” for visiting Artsakh.

