IYDU delegation members meet with Speaker of Parliament of Armenia in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the International Young Democratic Union (IYDU) on June 8 met with Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan in Yerevan, the RPA youth organization told Armenpress.

The Parliament Speaker told the guests that the RPA youth organization’s becoming a full member of the IYDU in October, 2017 was very important. Speaker Babloyan said the Republican Party of Armenia attaches great importance to the international cooperation and the RPA youth organization’s membership to international structures.

Ara Babloyan said the IYDU is an important platform for making an exchange of international experience, establishing and developing inter-party ties.

The Speaker introduced Armenia’s past path, stating that the country had all models of public administration which speaks about the fact that Armenia tries to find the best model which will allow to introduce democratic values, move forward and be in line with the developed, civilized world.

Babloyan also touched upon the recent domestic political changes in Armenia and introduced in-detail the political situation in the country.

He also answered to the questions of the guests which mainly related to the domestic and foreign policy.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan