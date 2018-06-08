Armavir, Syunik get new governors

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. New governors were appointed today for the provinces of Armavir and Syunik.

Gagik Mirijanyan will serve as governor of Armavir, while Karen Hambardzumyan will lead Syunik.

The appointments were made during today’s Cabinet meeting.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the new governors and wished good luck.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan