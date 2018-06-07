PM Pashinyan comments on criticisms regarding absence of clarity and numbers in government’s program

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minster Nikol Pashinyan commented on the criticisms according to which there is no clarity in the government’s program, it is not clearly stated what economic growth is expected and to what extent the poverty will decline, Armenpress reports.

The PM told reporters in the Parliament that at the moment the government’s task is to assess the shadow volumes of the country’s economy. “This is very important issue. Now, for instance, who can say how many percent shadow our economy has? The government previously estimated it 22%, the international organizations assess it 46% and so on. I want to draw your attention on the fact that the numbers fixed in the previous government’s programs have not become a reality as a rule. We are going not to write numbers, but to make major changes in the country. And these changes will lead to results”, the PM said.

In response to the question that if today the government’s program is approved, the next mechanism is going to be his resignation for the snap elections, when to expect his resignation, PM Pashinyan said: “Within a year”.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan