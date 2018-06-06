Armenian pop diva Iveta Mukuchyan to perform in US, Europe

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian pop singer Iveta Mukuchyan will perform in the US and across Europe this summer.

Speaking to reporters earlier yesterday at a cultural event, Mukuchyan – the 2016 Eurovision entry of Armenia – said that her June 8 Armenia concert has been delayed because she is departing for the US for a June 23 concert in Boston. “

“And on June 15 I will perform in Barcelona”, she said.

Mukuchyan also revealed that she is currently working on some new projects, but refused to disclose any details.

The most recent award of Mukuchyan is the “Best Singer of the Year” Award at the Tsitsernak national music awards.

