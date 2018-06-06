Lawmaker Andranik Harutyunyan says has no plans to leave RPA faction

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. RPA faction MP Andranik Harutyunyan assures that he has no plans to leave the faction, reports Armenpress.

The lawmaker told reporters that he will not leave the faction even if they become a minority in the Parliament.

The MP also informed that he will vote against the government’s program. Asked why, the lawmaker said: “Neither timetables nor numbers are mentioned in the program”.

MPs Arman Sahakyan, Artur Gevorgyan, Felix Tsolakyan, Shirak Torosyan, Artak Sargsyan and Samvel Alexanyan have announced leaving the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan