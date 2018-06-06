MP Alik Sargsyan says he is not impressed with government’s program, but will vote in favor
YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. RPA faction MP Alik Sargsyan says he is not impressed with the government’s program, but will vote in favor it, reports Armenpress.
“I have read the program, I cannot say that I am impressed with it, but I will vote in favor”, the lawmaker told reporters in the Parliament.
Asked if he is not impressed, why he made a decision to vote in favor, the MP stated: “I think we should contribute so that the government will not fail. I think it’s necessary to support, vote in favor so that people will start implementing their functions”.
The Parliament will debate the government’s program on June 7.
English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan