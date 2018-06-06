Artsakh people demonstrate high political and civic consciousness – Armenia’s President

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. The Public Relations department of the Armenian Presidential staff gave a comment to 168.am in regards to President Armen Sarkissian’s opinion on the Artsakh events.

ARMENPRESS presents the question and answer:

-How does President Armen Sarkissian assess the protests in Stepanakert?

-The President of the Republic welcomes suspension of protests in Stepanakert based on the agreements reached with President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and call of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. President Sarkissian is in contact with the President of Artsakh, consults with the former leadership and prominent people of Artsakh.

The President expresses satisfaction that the Artsakh authorities quickly reacted to that painful incident, it was condemned, called unacceptable and received a legal assessment. An investigative committee has been established in the Artsakh parliament aimed at comprehensively discussing the current situation.

The developments over this incident show that the people of Artsakh demonstrate high political and civic consciousness.

The President shares the estimate that domestic stability, unshakable state grounds, consistent increase of the country’s security and defense capacity, which can be achieved by the work of the Artsakh people and ensuring peaceful conditions for life and solving socio-economic issues aimed at improving living standards, are unique values for Artsakh.

