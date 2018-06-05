Culture minister says ready to discuss changing anthem, coat of arms

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of culture Lilit Makunts has touched upon rumors on changing the anthem and coat of arms of Armenia.

Speaking to journalists in the parliament, she said that they haven’t had discussions on the matter yet, but she confirmed that many people are raising this issue.

“Issues related to changing both the anthem and the coat of arms are being raised. However this issue shouldn’t be solved in one day or through one person, we must engage in a discussion. We haven’t yet initiated it, but we will definitely have a discussion,” she said.

She said that they are planning to touch upon the issue because many people are voicing about it.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan