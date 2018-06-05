Diaspora minister suspends predecessor’s brainchild summer projects, including Ari Tun

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. The Ari Tun, My Armenia festival and Diaspora Summer School programs are suspended. The projects will kick off later than the scheduled date, and will be revised and enriched, in terms of context, minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan told a press briefing.

The three programs were introduced during former minister Hranush Hakobyan’s tenure.

He said that the programs are already proceeding and the budgets of the three projects have been approved.

“And we had to either cancel them or postpone. We reached the best solution, we temporarily postponed the projects. They will be realized, but not from June 17. We will prepare for them properly”, he said.

The minister said that the tenders have already been held and everything is approved, but certain services have rather high prices.

“It is a principle for us, that corruption risks must be ruled out,” he said.

The Diaspora Summer School is a summer school for Diaspora-Armenians to visit Armenian in the summer and participate in different training courses, such as Armenian language training, training for teachers etc. Both students and teachers are taking part in the program.

My Armenia Festival is an annual cultural event bringing together artists from the Diaspora.

Ari Tun – translated from Armenian as Come Home, the program aims at the preservation of Armenian identity among Diaspora-Armenians through visits and different programs during summer in Armenia.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan