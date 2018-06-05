Armenian track and field athlete wins Romanian Open
YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Levon Aghasyan, the track and field athlete who competed at the 31st Summer Olympic Games, has won the Romanian Open Athletics Tournament.
Aghasyan finished first in the triple jump with a result of 16.57 m.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 12:00 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit Armenia
- 11:57 Turkey’s main opposition claims to be wiretapped by government
- 11:20 Multiple excavations planned in Artsakh's archaeological sites for 2018, Shushi mosque under restoration
- 11:15 Former US defense secretary Frank Carlucci dies at 87
- 11:02 Presentation of 2018 Aurora Prize Laureate to be made within Armenia's borders, close to Mount Ararat
- 10:59 Mystery dinosaur skeleton fetches over $2 million at Paris auction
- 10:52 Armenian track and field athlete wins Romanian Open
- 10:45 Protest fever spills over to Artashat as city council members demand mayor’s resignation
- 10:25 At least 180 prisoners at large in Nigeria after jail raid
- 09:57 Hiking, horse riding, bird-watching: Ecotourism Festival offers multiple events
- 09:55 Armenian government’s priority task is to hold snap parliamentary elections - UMBA President on business expectations
- 08:55 European Stocks - 04-06-18
- 08:53 US stocks up - 04-06-18
- 08:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-06-18
- 08:50 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 04-06-18
- 08:49 Oil Prices Down - 04-06-18
- 06.04-20:45 Nikol Pashinyan urges to stop protests in Artsakh
- 06.04-20:37 Nikol Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte
- 06.04-20:19 Baku continues preserving tension during negotiation process – Armenian parliament Speaker gives speech at international conference
- 06.04-19:58 Armenian parliament Speaker meets with Speaker of National Council of Slovak Republic in Moscow
- 06.04-19:05 NSS Director says stolen sums should be returned to state budget
- 06.04-18:42 President Sarkissian sends condolence letter to President of Guatemala
- 06.04-18:25 Politicization and speculations of incidents in Artsakh are pregnant with danger of splitting the society – President Bako Sahakyan
- 06.04-17:54 Haypost issues stamp dedicated to Aurora Prize Laureate Tom Catena
- 06.04-17:49 Armenian Defense Minister discusses issues of military-technical cooperation in Moscow
- 06.04-17:27 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-06-18
- 06.04-17:26 Asian Stocks - 04-06-18
- 06.04-16:52 Putin signs law on counter-sanctions
- 06.04-16:25 Armenia’s delegation led by defense minister departs for Russia
- 06.04-15:33 President Sarkissian shares his vision on Armenia’s economic development with AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School students
- 06.04-15:29 New Russian Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Armenian FM
- 06.04-15:02 President Sarkissian receives AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School students
- 06.04-14:58 Armenia points out “vital significance” of relations with Iran, says concerned over nuclear deal developments
- 06.04-14:39 Armenia hasn’t done and will not do anything that damages its interests – foreign minister on Armenian-Turkish relations
- 06.04-14:35 President visits Italian embassy to congratulate National Day
11:33, 06.01.2018
Viewed 8811 times New Armenian postage stamp to feature 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate Dr. Tom Catena
11:51, 05.29.2018
Viewed 3340 times ARMENPRESS exclusive: Hélène Ségara talks Armenian roots, Aznavour and upcoming plans after mesmerizing Yerevan performance
14:03, 05.29.2018
Viewed 2799 times BREAKING NEWS: Syria recognizes South Ossetia and Abkhazia
12:01, 06.01.2018
Viewed 2561 times After more than 3 decades in notorious San Quentin prison, Harry Sassounian set to have parole hearing
14:23, 06.02.2018
Viewed 2325 times ‘I have a great desire to come and see new Armenia with my own eyes’ – Charles Aznavour’s congratulatory letter to PM Pashinyan