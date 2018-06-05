Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 June

Armenian track and field athlete wins Romanian Open


YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Levon Aghasyan, the track and field athlete who competed at the 31st Summer Olympic Games, has won the Romanian Open Athletics Tournament.

Aghasyan finished first in the triple jump with a result of 16.57 m.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration