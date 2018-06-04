Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 June

Armenian national football team holds last training ahead of Moldova friendly match in Austria


YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian national football team held the last training in Austria ahead of the friendly match with Moldova’s national team, the Football Federation of Armenia said, reports Armenpress.

The Armenia-Moldova friendly match will be held on June 4 at 19:00 Yerevan time.

