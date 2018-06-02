Government vows decisive fight against corruption

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s government promises to be decisive, persistent and intolerant in fight against corruption, reports Armenpress.

The government’s program, released on June 1, states that fighting corruption will be one of the priorities of the Cabinet.

“The government is convinced that corruption is one of the phenomena having the most destructive impact on the life of our society and state, therefore, fight against corruption is one of the main priorities of the government, and the government will be decisive, persistent and intolerant in this fight”, stated in the program.

According to the program, the creation of an independent anti-corruption agency can play a key role which will not only have an opportunity to conduct monitoring, control and research, but also will have the capacity to carry out operative-intelligence, investigative and pre-investigative functions. This agency will investigate the cases of corruption offenses.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan