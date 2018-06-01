Charges pressed against Masis Mayor for violence against protestors  

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Charges are pressed against Masis Mayor Davit Hambardzumyan detained yesterday in connection with April 22 incident when masked men armed with stones, tasers and sticks attacked protesters in Yerevan’s Erebuni district.

In addition to Mayor Hambardzumyan, criminal cases are initiated against 4 others, including Masis Deputy Mayor Karen Ohanyan.

A motion has been filed to the court to choose detention as preventive measure.

Two others are involved in the case as suspect.

Preliminary investigation is underway.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan