UNICEF Armenia representative proposes to increase allocations for social assistance to children

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Objective data on the situation of the children is lacking in Armenia, Tanja Radocaj, UNICEF representative in Armenia, said during a press conference, reports Armenpress.

“UNICEF makes great efforts to collect information that will show to what extent the rights of children are protected. We have revealed that some part of the data is either unreliable or lacking. This hinders the Armenian government to make proper planning of the work”, she said.

The UNICEF representative stated that different ministries, the statistical service collect information, but it’s sometimes impossible to understand whether that data relates to the same child. In other words, there is a problem of identification.

“Therefore, we propose the Armenian government to conduct a coordinated approach within the frames of which the information will be consistently collected, will be assessed by the agencies and will be measurable. This in its turn will allow the government to understand on what direction to move”, she stated.

Every year UNICEF releases a report on the situation of the children in the world. Tanja Radocaj said they are going to propose the Armenian government to publish a similar annual report on the situation of the Armenian children which will show what works have been done and whether their situation has improved or not.

“Every year these days statements are released in a style on how we love our kids, of course, it is right, but it should be measured also by how much money we provide for the improvement of the children’s life. Therefore, my main message today is to increase the allocations that will be directed for children and social assistance to their families. The overall expenditure provided by the country for healthcare, social insurance, education, eventually determines our children’s future”, Tanja Radocaj said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan