Armenian finance minister, EBRD official discuss government’s priorities

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Finance minister of Armenia Atom Janjughazyan received the delegation led by Francis Malige, Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the ministry told Armenpress.

The EBRD official congratulated the minister on assuming office and expressed readiness to share the experience of their programs implemented in other countries which will be interesting for Armenia.

The finance minister assured that the cooperation with the EBRD will be smooth and transparent also in the future and expressed hope that it will develop at other directions.

During the meeting the officials also discussed a number of issues of the ongoing cooperation and the possible developments, outlining the government’s priorities and reforms agenda.

