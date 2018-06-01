Armenia takes part in ENCJ Lisbon assembly
YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The European Network of Councils for the Judiciary (ENCJ) has convened an assembly in Lisbon from May 30 to June 1.
The Armenian delegation is also taking part in the assembly.
Hayk Hovhannisyan, member of Armenia’s Supreme Judicial Council, held a meeting with ENCJ’s new president Kees Sterk on the sidelines of the event.
The agenda of the assembly include – independence and accountability of the judicial power, quality of justice, public trust and image of justice, digital justice and others.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan
