WATCH: Mkhitaryan introduces interactive miniature version of himself

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Captain of the Armenian national football team and midfielder of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan has released an interactive miniature version of himself, otherwise known as the MickiToy.

The MickiToy stands roughly 30cm tall and features Mkhitaryan dressed in the Armenian national football kit.

The toy can speak two languages – Mkhitaryan’s mother tongue Armenian and also English.

The toy has a price tag of a little bit over 24 dollars and is already available in stores.

