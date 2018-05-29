Armenia presented at Beijing International Fair for Trade in Services

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia participates in China Beijing International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) presented with the headline “Armenia-gateway to major markets”.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, Ambassador of Armenia to China Sergey Manasaryan noted that the Armenian-Chinese relations dynamically develop in both cultural and economic directions, underlining that today China is one of the key trade partners of Armenia. According to the Ambassador, Armenia, as an inextricable part of the ancient Silk Road, attaches great importance to the One Belt, One Road initiative.

Hrant Abajyan, Armenia's commercial attaché to China, presented the economic indexes of Armenia, the economic potential, as well as the developing pace of Armenian-Chinese trade turnover. Hrant Abajyan also underlined that Armenia is a favorable country for the Chinese business, since it has adopted the policy of “Open doors” for investments. He added that Armenia is also a gateway to major world markets. Armenian products can be exported to the EAEU, EU, Iran and GSP countries with preferential conditions.

Armenia’s touristic attractions and the simplified visa procedure for Chinese tourists were also presented at the event.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the State Tourism Committee at the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia and the Tourism Committee of China's Tianjin Province.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan