Luys Foundation to provide support to nearly 70 scholarship holders who continue their studies in 2018-2019 academic year

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. By highly valuing the results of programs and key achievements recorded in 2009-2018, the Board of Trustees of Luys Foundation made decisions on its future activities, reports Armenpress.

The Board made a decision to ensure the support of nearly 70 scholarship holders, who continue their studies in the world’s top 10 universities (Luys universities) since 2017-2018 academic year, for the 2018-2019 academic year.

“By highly appreciating the productive cooperation of the previous years the Board of Trustees made a decision to apply to the Foundation’s all main partners to discuss the continuation of future support, including that to educational programs. The results of these discussions will be summed up in September.

The members of the Board thank the employees of the Foundation’s education program for the dedicated work of the past years and hope that they will participate in and support the initiatives to form the Luys community and etc.

The members of the Board agree that in line with the new scientific-educational and cultural programs the Luys Foundation will later also be committed to its mission to support the studies of Armenian students in the world’s best universities by constant partnership with its main donors and for the sake of the Republic of Armenia”, the statement says.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan