Military parade, solemn celebration -Armenia marks 100th anniversary of First Republic

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. The 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia and the May heroic battles were solemnly celebrated in Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pshinyan, President Armen Sarkissian, Catholicos of All Armenian Karekin II, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Artak Davtyan, Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan, Police Chief Valery Osipyan, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan and other high level officials were present at the ceremony at Sardarapat Memorial.

At the beginning of the ceremony Prime Minister Nikol Pshinyan, President Armen Sarkissian, Catholicos of All Armenian Karekin II and President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan laid flowers at the memorial eternalizing the memory of the victims of the May heroic battles, after which Nikol Pashinyan delivered a speech.

PM Pashinyan’s speech was followed by the solemn military parade, during which the history of the establishment of the Armenian army and the heroic path of the Armenian people during the May heroic battles, Great Patriotic War, Artsakh liberation war were introduced.

The procession was led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Major-General Andranik Makaryan.

The servicemen of Armenian-Russian united military unit also participated in the march. About 200 servicemen from the Southern Military District of Russia stationed in Armenia also participated in the military parade for the first time.

On his way back to Yerevan, Nikol Pashinyan covered some part of the road on foot, approaching the gathered citizens and talking with them. The people congratulated Pashinyan on being elected Armenia’s Prime Minister and expressed support to him.

The festive events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia and the May heroic battles will be concluded by a concert at the Republican Square of Yerevan at 20:30.

Photos by Gevorg Perkuperkyan

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan