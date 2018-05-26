Showers, thunderstorm forecast in Armenia
YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Armenia in the coming week.
Temperature will drop 4-5 degrees °C on May 29 and May 30.
Showers will start in Yerevan from midday May 26. Thunderstorms are forecast from the 29th through 31st.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 13:31 Relative stable situation along Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact last week
- 13:17 Artsakh military commander congratulates Armenia’s new chief of general staff
- 13:10 Showers, thunderstorm forecast in Armenia
- 12:09 Head of NATO Liaison Office in South Caucasus visits Armenia
- 11:59 Armenian president meets Finnish counterpart in Tbilisi
- 11:19 European Stocks - 25-05-18
- 11:16 US stocks - 25-05-18
- 11:15 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-05-18
- 11:12 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 25-05-18
- 11:11 Oil Prices Down - 25-05-18
- 11:00 PM Pashinyan hosts schoolkids from frontier towns on graduation day
- 10:34 Armenia to celebrate Century of Victories on Monday
- 10:24 Armenian PM congratulates Georgian counterpart on Independence Day
- 05.25-23:56 First foreign trip as president: Sarkissian, Georgian counterpart and PM discuss development of ties in Tbilisi
- 05.25-21:34 Manipulation of the name of Armenia’s PM is unacceptable - National Defense Research University of Armenia over Boris Johnson’s case with prankers
- 05.25-21:18 Armenian authorities will make every effort to hold IOF summit at a high level. Nikol Pashinyan
- 05.25-20:20 Armenia has fulfilled its obligations assumed before Europe - Ara Babloyan receives PACE Co- rapporteur Yuliya Lovochkina
- 05.25-19:50 PM Pashinyan meets with culture representatives
- 05.25-19:00 International community should condemn both Turkish denialism and Azerbaijani crimes – Eduard Sharmazanov
- 05.25-18:35 Armenia’s energy minister compares Iranian and Russian gas prices
- 05.25-18:15 Possible recognition of Armenian Genocide by Israel first of all will be contribution to the prevention of genocides – FM Mnatsakanyan
- 05.25-17:48 French FM to visit Armenia on May 28
- 05.25-17:31 MP Alen Simonyan retracts resignation
- 05.25-17:27 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-05-18
- 05.25-17:26 Asian Stocks - 25-05-18
- 05.25-17:18 Armenia’s deputy PM holds meeting with EU Delegation chief
- 05.25-16:56 Deputy PM Grigoryan holds meeting with IMF Resident Representative for Armenia
- 05.25-16:50 Hayastan All-Armenian Fund should continue uniting Armenians: Session of Fund’s Board of Trustees held at Presidential Palace
- 05.25-16:41 President Sarkissian to donate 10 million drams from his salary to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund
- 05.25-16:10 Artsakh Republic Foreign Ministry’s memorandum circulated in UN
- 05.25-16:09 Few days left for initiation of historic Armenia-EU CEPA
- 05.25-15:55 Building new bridges: ArmenPress signs agreement with Cuba’s state news agency
- 05.25-15:36 NK conflict’s settlement should express interests and aspirations of Armenian side – foreign minister
- 05.25-15:26 Senior lawmaker proposes to include Armenia-EU agreement’s provisions in government’s program
- 05.25-15:18 Armenian justice minister receives PACE Monitoring Committee co-rapporteurs
21:09, 05.23.2018
Viewed 3181 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan hopes successful cooperation with Yura Movsisyan
13:55, 05.19.2018
Viewed 2044 times Armenia’s minority representatives pay tribute to memory of victims of Pontic Genocide
15:21, 05.23.2018
Viewed 1868 times WATCH: Armenia’s charismatic president deals with demonstrations in total swag – all smiles and joy as President Sarkissian grooves to folk music with protesters
11:31, 05.22.2018
Viewed 1640 times 'We say: Never again!': Cypriot Parliament’s delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
20:47, 05.19.2018
Viewed 1365 times NSS Armenia vows exposure of people standing behind grand corruption schemes