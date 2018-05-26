Showers, thunderstorm forecast in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Armenia in the coming week.

Temperature will drop 4-5 degrees °C on May 29 and May 30.

Showers will start in Yerevan from midday May 26. Thunderstorms are forecast from the 29th through 31st.

