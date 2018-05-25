PM Pashinyan meets with culture representatives

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with representatives of different branches of culture at Aram Khachaturian Philharmonic Concert Hall.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister, greeting them, the PM highlighted holding such meetings with culture figures and noted that the meetings will become periodical from now on. “The famous political developments in Armenia, the non-violent velvet revolution, have a major cultural component. To our perception, the key role of culture is consistently and continuously raising the level of relations between any two citizens and to reach this goal we have to be able to preserve the regular interaction of people with culture and cultural environment”, the PM said, adding that the often half-empty halls in Armenia even during key cultural events speak about the presence of crisis. The PM emphasized that the he sees the role of the Government not in interfering in the cultural content, but ensuring the regular interaction of people with culture.

“A bit ago I was asked if a cultural revolution will take place, and I answered that what happened was a cultural revolution, because I consider the greatest authors of that revolution the culture figures of our country, who managed to somehow, in a way hidden for everyone, influence the mentality of people that finally became a revolution of love and tolerance”, Pashinyan said.

During the meeting that lasted nearly 2 hours the head of the executive answered numerous questions of culture figures.

