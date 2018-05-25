Armenia’s deputy PM holds meeting with EU Delegation chief

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, the government told Armenpress.

The EU Ambassador congratulated Mher Grigoryan on his appointment and stated that he expects a close joint work with the new government aimed at further expanding and deepening the Armenia-EU partnership. Ambassador Piotr Świtalski said the EU’s assistance provided to Armenia has increased by one quarter in 2018 which is an evidence of the prospect and opportunities to further expand the Armenia-EU ties in the future.

The officials discussed issues of the Armenia-EU relations agenda and the EU-funded projects in Armenia, in particular, they exchanged views on the ongoing works aimed at fighting corruption in Armenia.

Deputy PM Grigoryan highly appreciated Armenia’s cooperation with the EU, expecting its consistent development.

The EU Ambassador positively assessed the ongoing reforms in economic, judiciary and a number of other spheres in Armenia and expressed readiness to assist Armenia at this important stage for the country.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan