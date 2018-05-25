Speaker says amending electoral code likely in case of consensus among parties
YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan says he doesn’t rule out the possibility of amending the electoral code if political parties reach a consensus over the matter.
“Different political forces have different stances. I believe that democratic approaches and the meaning of protecting the constitution is to be able to harmoniously organize our steps and not create a precedent of making any step outside the constitution. If political powers reach a consensus that certain amendments should be made in the electoral code, then it will be done,” Babloyan said.
The Speaker said that his party, the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) – the parliamentary majority, has always been ready for negotiations. The party has declared that it will endorse all positive changes.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan