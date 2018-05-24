‘Fair and just’ – President on possible early elections

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. The issue of early elections must be debated in the parliament and it is in the parliament where the issue must be solved, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian says.

“Whether early elections are needed or not I believe there are two subjects that must make a decision over this issue. One being the people of Armenia, the other - the respective body of the people in the National Assembly [parliament],” the president told reporters after the presidential awards ceremony.

He says that if early elections are indeed called, then the president’s duty will be to do his best within his powers for the elections to be just and fair.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan seeks early parliamentary elections as the Republican Party of Armenia remains the majority – an unusual political situation. The Republican Party of Armenia was the ruling party before May 8, when Nikol Pashinyan was elected as Prime Minister. Former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan is the chairman of the Republican Party. Sargsyan resigned amid nationwide protests and the parliamentary majority was “forced” to vote for Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister. Now, the Republican Party still holds majority of seats in the parliament – in a parliamentary republic.

