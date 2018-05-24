Yerevan Mayor sends protocol to CEC on early termination of City Council member Alen Simonyan’s mandate

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan has sent a protocol to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) on early termination of the mandate of the Yerevan City Council member representing Yelk faction Alen Simonyan, CEC spokeswoman Hermine Harutyunyan told Armenpress.

“The Central Electoral Commission will convene a session to discuss this issue”, she said.

Alen Simonyan, a member of the Civil Contract party, received a parliamentary mandate to substitute Nikol Pashinyan who was elected Prime Minister on May 8. Thereafter, on May 22 Alen Simonyan announced resignation.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan