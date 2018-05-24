Rustam Badasyan appointed deputy chairman of State Revenue Committee
YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Rustam Badasyan has been appointed deputy chairman of the State Revenue Committee, the government told Armenpress.
On May 17 Davit Ananyan was appointed chairman of the State Revenue Committee.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:50 Yerevan Mayor sends protocol to CEC on early termination of City Council member Alen Simonyan’s mandate
- 11:45 Rustam Badasyan appointed deputy chairman of State Revenue Committee
- 11:43 Active investigation underway to uncover corruption schemes – NSS
- 11:19 Movses Hakobyan to be relieved from position of Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces
- 10:58 Ukrainian, Turkish Presidents discuss free trade agreement over phone
- 10:52 Vice Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov departs for Slovakia
- 10:47 Ucom subscribers to benefit from special roaming rate of 15 AMD/MB in 43 countries
- 10:45 Last Bell: Armenia’s education minister extends best wishes to graduates from Paris
- 10:30 U.S. Vice President affirms support to Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration
- 10:02 Elon Musk wants to rate journalists with a site called ‘Pravda’
- 09:52 Tit-for-tat: US expels two Venezuelan diplomats as row escalates
- 09:49 Iran lists demands to European powers for keeping nuclear deal
- 08:52 European Stocks - 23-05-18
- 08:51 US stocks up - 23-05-18
- 08:49 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-05-18
- 08:47 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 23-05-18
- 08:42 Oil Prices - 23-05-18
- 05.23-21:43 Israeli parliament to discuss Armenian Genocide recognition resolution on May 30
- 05.23-21:09 Henrikh Mkhitaryan hopes successful cooperation with Yura Movsisyan
- 05.23-20:10 IT sector’s goal is to ensure local production of at least 80% of weapons used in army
- 05.23-19:38 Armenia holds no negotiations with Iran over gas purchase at the moment
- 05.23-18:10 Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers meet in the sidelines of CSTO session
- 05.23-17:55 Artsakh’s President receives delegation of USA Armenian Bar Association
- 05.23-17:48 PM Pashinyan foresees snap elections in autumn
- 05.23-17:47 PM Pashinyan hopes EU member states will ratify CEPA as soon as possible
- 05.23-17:44 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-05-18
- 05.23-17:43 Asian Stocks - 23-05-18
- 05.23-17:15 Constant increase of Armenia’s security level in government’s spotlight – PM Pashinyan
- 05.23-16:57 Ensuring peaceful negotiated process of NK conflict is key principle for Armenian side - foreign minister
- 05.23-16:02 President Sarkissian says quit Lydian Int'l five years ago, dismisses rumors on current ties
- 05.23-15:48 IT field is pioneer of demolishing impossibility barriers, says Armenia’s PM
- 05.23-15:34 Finance minister holds meeting with Head of EBRD Armenia Office
- 05.23-15:21 WATCH: Armenia’s charismatic president deals with demonstrations in total swag – all smiles and joy as President Sarkissian grooves to folk music with protesters
- 05.23-15:21 Soldier wounded in Artsakh in stable condition
- 05.23-15:18 Armenia demonstrators block road leading to Lydian’s Amulsar gold mine in protest
21:09, 05.23.2018
Viewed 2717 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan hopes successful cooperation with Yura Movsisyan
16:41, 05.18.2018
Viewed 2131 times Food safety agents confirm Salmonella as cause of Armavir mass food poisoning incident
12:37, 05.17.2018
Viewed 2114 times WATCH: CNN offers glimpse into anticipated Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Armenia episode
13:55, 05.19.2018
Viewed 1860 times Armenia’s minority representatives pay tribute to memory of victims of Pontic Genocide
19:35, 05.17.2018
Viewed 1845 times Israeli PM’s son announces that Turkey is responsible for Armenian Genocide