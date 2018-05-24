Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 May

Rustam Badasyan appointed deputy chairman of State Revenue Committee


YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Rustam Badasyan has been appointed deputy chairman of the State Revenue Committee, the government told Armenpress.

On May 17 Davit Ananyan was appointed chairman of the State Revenue Committee.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration