Movses Hakobyan to be relieved from position of Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Movses Hakobyan will be relieved from the position of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, reports Armenpress.

During today’s Cabinet meeting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he has proposed the President to relieve Movses Hakobyan from his position on the occasion of transition to another job.

“The decision has been made in the atmosphere of mutual consent. Tomorrow the new Chief of the General Staff will be introduced to the Armed Forces”, PM Pashinyan said.

Movses Hakobyan was appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces by the October 3, 2016 decree of the President of the Republic. Before that he was serving as deputy Chief of the General Staff since June 15, 2015. By the December 30, 2017 decree of the President, Hakobyan was bestowed with Colonel-General military title.

